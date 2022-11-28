© 2022 KPCW

Park City’s Electric Light Parade is Saturday and needs more entrants

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published November 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST
Park City light parade.jpg
Historic Park City Alliance

Main Street’s holiday winter parade is an annual early season spectacle but organizers need more people to participate.

Each year, Park City’s downtown trolley, aglow with hundreds of festive lights, leads a nighttime Main Street parade. It’s one way to mark the holiday season’s start. Traditionally everything from bikes to trucks covered in lights and holiday decorations drive down the street to join the procession.

This year’s Electric Light Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the top of Main Street. It concludes at Heber Ave.

Rhonda Sideris is president of the Historic Park City Alliance. She said a few participants have registered for the parade so far and she hopes more will join the festivities.

“It's really a local event. It's funky. It's just a lot of fun. I would encourage everybody to come out," she said. "The cars and the bikes that we do have and the trucks that we do have are pretty innovative. It's supposed to be a snowy week so let's hope that we get some participants.”

Everyone in the parade will receive gift certificates to Main Street businesses.

The parade is free and parking is available on Main Street; however, the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot will be closed for the floats before the parade begins.

Organizers said everyone should dress for snow.

Click here to register for the parade.

