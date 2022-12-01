Snowstorm to impact Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot

A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday.

Park City could see up to a foot of snow while valley floors could get two to five inches.

For northern Utah valleys, though a lot of the snow will have already fallen before the commute, snow will remain on the roads in many locations, resulting in significant travel difficulties, particularly during the beginning of the commute. Delay travel if possible. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Vbez76FYPa — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 1, 2022

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely.

UDOT is urging people who plan on driving to take precautionary measures like filling up gas tanks and bringing food, water and a flashlight in case of emergency.

Here’s what you need to know about the storm coming in overnight.👇 pic.twitter.com/fj8O7yPCfp — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) December 1, 2022

A backcountry avalanche warning is also in effect in the Wasatch and Uinta ranges until Saturday morning. The rapid snowdrop, combined with high winds and a preexisting weakness in the snowpack, is expected to create very dangerous avalanche conditions. Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.

It’s recommended that recreationists stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Wind gusts approaching 50 mph completely closed Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday. Several lifts at Park City Mountain — Bonanza, Motherlode and Thaynes — were also put on hold for a portion of the day.