© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Snowstorm to impact Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST
snow plow.jpg
Summit County
/
Summit County snow plow

More snow is on the way and it’s expected to heavily impact drivers’ Friday morning commute.

A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday.

Park City could see up to a foot of snow while valley floors could get two to five inches.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely.

UDOT is urging people who plan on driving to take precautionary measures like filling up gas tanks and bringing food, water and a flashlight in case of emergency.

ROAD WEATHER ALERT: Click here for the latest road conditions from UDOT

A backcountry avalanche warning is also in effect in the Wasatch and Uinta ranges until Saturday morning. The rapid snowdrop, combined with high winds and a preexisting weakness in the snowpack, is expected to create very dangerous avalanche conditions. Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.

It’s recommended that recreationists stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Wind gusts approaching 50 mph completely closed Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday. Several lifts at Park City Mountain — Bonanza, Motherlode and Thaynes — were also put on hold for a portion of the day.

Tags
Park City Weather
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta
Related Content