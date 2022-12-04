Six entries vie for prizes in annual Main St. electric parade

Six vehicles competed for top prize. The judges awarded first place to The Cabin’s creation. Judges voted on the entrants' use of lighting, creativity and overall presentation. The winning float, an older red Ford truck, was well-lit with some extra decorations on the front grill. It also had an impressive sound system, playing holiday songs as it traveled down Main Street to City Park.

Second place was also a pickup truck and very well-lit with an inflatable snowman and Santa's helpers in the rear bed. The driver was dressed in a Santa suit (or might it have been the man himself?). The entry was Erin McNeely.

The third-place entry decorated by Jackson's Basecamp didn’t have as many lights, but did hang large, sparkly candy cane decorations from the side mirrors and the back of the truck. Although the driver offered gifts to the judges, he wasn’t able to deliver them, as the judges were high above the street, with a bird’s eye view from the balcony at the No Name Saloon.

According to the Executive Director of Park City Historic Alliance Ginger Wicks, which sponsored the event, first prize was $250 cash. Second and third places were also awarded cash prizes.

Entry into the parade is free.

