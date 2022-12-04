© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Six entries vie for prizes in annual Main St. electric parade

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
Electric parade winner 2022.jpg
Historic Park City Alliance
/
The Cabin took top honors in this year's Main St. electric parade.

Three decorated vehicles won cash and gifts certificates for participating in Saturday night’s annual electric parade down Main Street.

Six vehicles competed for top prize. The judges awarded first place to The Cabin’s creation. Judges voted on the entrants' use of lighting, creativity and overall presentation. The winning float, an older red Ford truck, was well-lit with some extra decorations on the front grill. It also had an impressive sound system, playing holiday songs as it traveled down Main Street to City Park.

Second place was also a pickup truck and very well-lit with an inflatable snowman and Santa's helpers in the rear bed. The driver was dressed in a Santa suit (or might it have been the man himself?). The entry was Erin McNeely.

The third-place entry decorated by Jackson's Basecamp didn’t have as many lights, but did hang large, sparkly candy cane decorations from the side mirrors and the back of the truck. Although the driver offered gifts to the judges, he wasn’t able to deliver them, as the judges were high above the street, with a bird’s eye view from the balcony at the No Name Saloon.

According to the Executive Director of Park City Historic Alliance Ginger Wicks, which sponsored the event, first prize was $250 cash. Second and third places were also awarded cash prizes.

Entry into the parade is free.

Tags
Park City Park City Historic Alliance
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher