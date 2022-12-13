Deer Valley offering season passes to homeowners who supply worker housing

Park City, like many mountain towns, faces a big conundrum when it comes to workforce housing. Rents are too high and housing is too scarce for many who help the town function. Whether it’s a ski lift operator or a server in a restaurant, many workers can’t find a place to live in the area.

The Housing Resource Center (HRC) at Mountainlands Community Housing Trust (MCHT) is doing something about the housing crisis. The nonprofits launched a pilot program called Workforce/Employer Rental Incentive Program (WE RIP) in partnership with Deer Valley Resort and in collaboration with Park City Municipal. It’s designed to encourage property owners to rent to local employees through incentives provided by employers.

Megan McKenna is a housing advocate with HRC. She said the program is designed for any employers in town but the pilot program is with Deer Valley.

“It started really with talks this fall. We're anticipating there being a housing shortage for seasonal employees,” McKenna said. “So several stakeholders got together and started to brainstorm and we looked at what other mountain towns are doing and this was one of the ideas that came up. And luckily, Deer Valley was willing to be the guinea pig and help us start out the program here this year. And hopefully next year, we'll have even more sign-on.”

McKenna said the first step is for someone interested in renting rooms or properties to apply to the program.

“Once verified, we will list their rental on our website and participating employers, which right now we just have Deer Valley, they'll have access to that rental pool and they can look online," she said. "From there, the employee will directly contact the homeowner or landlord.”

Deer Valley is offering two incentives for people who rent to resort employees: a season pass to the resort or 10 day tickets.

“This year we're requiring a 12-week minimum lease, and really, it's just because we kind of got a late start," McKenna said. "In the future, you know, we'd hope to roll it out preseason and it might be more like 16 weeks.”

Todd Bennett is Deer Valley Resort’s president and chief operation officer. He said housing is a critical need.

"This new program will be another valued resource that contributes to the goal of significantly increasing staff’s housing options," Bennett said. “When homeowners choose to participate, they’re not only receiving exclusive ski perks but also supporting the Deer Valley family.”

The rental agreement must take effect after Dec. 12. Qualifying units can be a room or rooms in a house, condo, apartment, studio, townhouse, guest house or mother-in-law apartment.

Get more information on the WE RIP program here.