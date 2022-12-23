© 2022 KPCW

Torchlight parade and fireworks light up Park City skies for holidays

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST
PCM Torchlight parade Park City Mountain.jpg
1 of 4  — PCM Torchlight parade Park City Mountain.jpg
Park City Mountain torchlight parade
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain fireworks winter Silver Sky Nights 2022.jpg
2 of 4  — Park City Mountain fireworks winter Silver Sky Nights 2022.jpg
Park City Mountain silver sky nights
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain lights Dec 2022.jpg
3 of 4  — Park City Mountain lights Dec 2022.jpg
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain
Fireworks Winter Park City Mountain.jpg
4 of 4  — Fireworks Winter Park City Mountain.jpg
Park City Mountain silver sky nights
Park City Mountain

Santa is coming for an electric skiing extravaganza and fireworks in Park City this weekend.

Park City Mountain has holiday pyrotechnics and special events this weekend. Silver Sky Nights Friday, Dec. 23 will include fireworks, live music and treats. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with Nathan Spencer. Then fireworks and life ice carving by Iceworks.

The shows will continue on weekends throughout the season.

Then Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa stops in Park City to join the annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade in Mountain Village. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with music by "A Very Ryno Christmas." Cookies and cocoa come out at 4:30 p.m., then the torchlight parade is at 6 p.m. followed by photos with Saint Nick himself until 7 p.m.

Tags
Park City Park City MountainPark CitySummit County
Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
See stories by Ashton Edwards
