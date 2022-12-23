Torchlight parade and fireworks light up Park City skies for holidays

Park City Mountain has holiday pyrotechnics and special events this weekend. Silver Sky Nights Friday, Dec. 23 will include fireworks, live music and treats. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with Nathan Spencer. Then fireworks and life ice carving by Iceworks.

The shows will continue on weekends throughout the season.

Then Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa stops in Park City to join the annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade in Mountain Village. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with music by "A Very Ryno Christmas." Cookies and cocoa come out at 4:30 p.m., then the torchlight parade is at 6 p.m. followed by photos with Saint Nick himself until 7 p.m.