Next snowstorm to bring up to a foot for the mountains Thursday into Friday

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST
IMG_8744.JPG
1 of 3  — IMG_8744.JPG
Snow hinders travel in Sundance, Utah, over New Year's 2022.
Ashton Edwards / KPCW
NWS snowstorm Jan 5 6 .jpeg
2 of 3  — NWS snowstorm Jan 5 6 .jpeg
Snow forecast Jan. 5 & Jan. 6.
National Weather Service
NWS snow forecast Jan 5 6.jpeg
3 of 3  — NWS snow forecast Jan 5 6.jpeg
Snow forecast Jan. 5 & Jan. 6.
National Weather Service

Another winter storm is on its way to the Wasatch Back and expected to affect driving conditions late Thursday into early Friday.

The National Weather Service said the storm will move in midday Thursday and taper off early Friday.

Estimates from 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected in the northern mountains with higher amounts of up to 18 inches in the central Wasatch.

The Utah Department of Transportation said heavy snow will develop from west to east, affecting mountain routes across the state.

The storm may impact driving conditions Thursday evening into Friday morning, according to UDOT, and traction restrictions are a possibility.

UDOT road snow Jan 5.png
UDOT
UDOT predicted road condition with snowstorm Jan. 5 into Jan. 6.

UDOT said the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns

-I-15, ID Border to Black Ridge

-I-70, I-15 Jct. thru Richfield to SR-10 Jct, Harley Dome near the CO Border

-I-80, Entire Route except the Salt Flats

-I-84, Entire Route

-US-6, Eureka through Soldiers Summit to Price

-US-40, Entire Route

-US-89, ID Border to Kanab

-US-191, WY border through the Uinta Basin to US-6 Jct; La Sal Jct. to Blanding

-SR-31, Entire Route

-US-189, Provo Canyon

-SR-92, American Fork Canyon

-SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon

-SR-210, Little Cottonwood Canyon

Check UDOT for the latest road conditions in your area.

Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
