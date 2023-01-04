Garbage trucks, homeowners struggle through snowstorms

The multi-foot piles of snow that fell last weekend made for impressive photos and deep, soft turns for skiers whenever they could get to a slope.

Unfortunately, it proved too much for some usually reliable operations to function.

That included garbage pickups. Republic Services, which collects trash and recycling in the greater Park City area, reported five of its trucks got stuck in Jeremy Ranch Tuesday. The weather delays overlapped with planned single-day holiday delays because of New Year’s Day.

Parkites have inundated local snow clearing companies with requests to clear their driveways and roofs.

As Park City Landscaping Owner Glen Glass said, companies like his can’t help everybody, especially because they’re obligated to prioritize regular customers on contracts.

“People have been dumped on here. This is the biggest one we've had in what, 13 years? and yeah, not every company is quite set up to handle this much snow.”

Clear driveways aside, huge slabs of dense snow pose a safety risk. Glass said on Wednesday, he had 30 employees working to clear roofs.

“You’ve got 400-pound icicles dangling off of a roof and sunny weather. Yeah, we're saving people's lives. I don't walk anywhere, in any building, anything, period, without looking up, because these things come down. They will, they can and will kill you.”

This week in the Park City and Heber areas, people have taken to social media to ask for and offer help. People in Heber City and Midway shared photos and videos of people in tractors plowing neighbors’ driveways.

Meanwhile, local fire services have asked the public for help clearing snow from fire hydrants.

A Wasatch County Fire District social media post says people should dig snow from a three-foot radius around hydrants and clear paths to the street to give firefighters room and clearance to work.

