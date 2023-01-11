Park City athletes make top 10 in ski jumping and nordic combined competitions

Athletes from around Park City and the country competed in the U.S. Cup & Junior World Ski Championships Qualifiers at the Utah Olympic Park.

For ski jumping, Park City had five athletes who broke into the top 10.

In the U16 Female division, Sadie McCrank came in 5th with a score of 79.5. Sofie Aragon came in 6th with a score of 48.6 and June Maxwell came in 7th with 32.0.

On the male side of U16, Augie Roepke came in 7th with a score of 159.8.

In the U20 division Park City’s Rachael Haerter came in 6th with a total score of 115.5.

Haerter told KPCW she felt like she performed well after coming back from an ACL, MCL, and Meniscus injury. It was her first competition after those injuries, so she said her main goal was to get a couple competitive jumps under her belt. She said she has room for improvement.

On the Nordic Combined side, Park City had two athletes in the U20 male division who made the top 10. Ian Carmack came in 7th with a time of 28:30 and Root Roepke was in 8th only 14 seconds behind Carmack.