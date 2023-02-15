© 2023 KPCW

Summit County's Leadership 101 event returns Friday

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST
Leadership 101 event
City Government of Park City, Utah

The 26th annual Leadership 101 event is back to an in-person format and is a day-long program for those who want to know how things work in Summit County.

Whether you’ve been here year or a decade, Leadership Park City Founder Myles Rademan said you’ll get something from the program.

It's Friday at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to anyone in the community.

“This is an attempt to take the leadership program to the whole community," Rademan said. "So, if you've been here a week or you've been here 30 years, you're going to learn something probably that you hadn't heard before or at least you're going to piece it together. In one day, you're going to get a pretty broad swath of who's doing what in the community. Not everyone, so it's a potpourri, really. It's a broad brush but it's comprehensive.”

There is a $50 fee to attend to pay for lunch and refreshments. Attendees can register here.

Rademan said creating leaders contributes to making change in communities.

“The key to the whole thing is creating a web of relationships," Rademan said. "So, when we talk about community, it means you have to have people gathered together. And that's really the whole raison d’etre [the purpose for being] for the program, is just to bring people together. People have a deep-seated interest in what's going on here, introduce them to each other and network with each other.”

And save the date. Rademan said the annual Leadership Community Lecture is set for March 20 at the Santy Auditorium with the COO of Park City Mountain Deirdre Walsh, COO of Deer Valley Todd Bennett, Nathan Rafferty of Ski Utah and Ralph Garrison, a destination travel industry veteran.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
