Park City Mountain says message about cutting hours was a mistake

Park City Mountain “flex” employees were told this weekend that a slow season and new budgetary restraints mean they are no longer needed at the resort.

KPCW received a copy of the message a manager at Legacy Lodge sent to part- time employees who work one to two days per week with adjusting hours.

Many are locals who have worked several years at Park City Mountain, and several told KPCW they enjoy the benefits the resort offers, which include a free season pass and a 40% discount at Vail Resorts-owned retail stores.

The message from the manager also said that workers may still be needed near the end of the season.

Park City Mountain spokeswoman Sara Huey said the message was sent by mistake and is inaccurate. She said they will send a correction to the employees who received it, and invite them to pick up work shifts. She called “flex” employment a mutually beneficial arrangement that provides benefits to workers while helping the resort reach proper staffing levels during busy times.

In addition to flex workers, the resort also employs workers on J-1 visas, who travel from foreign countries to work for a few months. Those working under a J-1 typically start working in December and leave the area in mid-March in order to travel before their visas expire.

Huey confirmed that in some departments J-1 visa workers are able to leave the resort earlier than they originally planned if they would like to, but it is completely voluntary.

She emphasized that the resort's staffing needs vary throughout any season, and they adjust employee hours based on those needs.

Parking reservations at Mountain Village maxed out Saturday and Monday during the normally busy President’s Day Weekend, but not on Sunday.