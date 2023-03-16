Powderfest! Deer Valley extends season

Thanks to Wednesday's fresh powder, this winter’s snow totals at the resort surpassed the previous 484 inches set during the 2016/17 season.

The measurements are taken at Deer Valley’s official snow stake, which is located at 9,000 feet elevation on the Ontario run on Flagstaff Mountain.

To celebrate the snowiest season on record, the resort announced Thursday it would extend its season beyond the planned closing day of April 23, conditions permitting. For operations days beyond April 23, Deer Valley said only lifts on Bald Eagle and Bald Mountain will run.

Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett said in a statement that he’s grateful for the employees who keep the mountain operating.

Deer Valley opened in the month of November for the first time in decades this season thanks to quality early-season snowfall. Bennett said with the new season extension, it'll be the longest season in the resort's history.

The historic snowfall totals aren’t just in Park City. On Wednesday the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the state’s snowpack set an all-time record for March 15 at 23.2 inches.