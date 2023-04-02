Clown Day brings out sun, sends, fun, 'fits

Skiers were stoked, and boarders buzzing for Clown Day — also known as Gaper Day — on Saturday. It’s an April 1 tradition at Park City Mountain that seems only to have grown in popularity in recent years.

After a long winter of pushing around neverending heaps of snow, Park City Mountain employee Ian Cerva was ready to enjoy a warm spring ski day.

KPCW Alyssa Forrest and friends smile on the lift during Clown Day at Park City Mountain Saturday.

“It’s just good vibes on the mountain,” he said. “The season’s ending, so we’re all just trying to have fun. It’s been night after night, two feet, digging out lifts, you know, so just getting out, drinking and riding, having a great day.”

On the chairlift, Alyssa Forrest called this winter the best she’s been in Park City to experience. She and two friends welcomed the snow that’s dumped all year and what’s still in the forecast but were glad the sun came out so they could rock fun outfits, as did thousands of others on the slopes.

“Retro, with a skull ring, and then Pit Viper glasses,” she said. “Emphasis on pop, color, also a fashion function.”

Some of the colorful attire included food costumes, sequin, cowboy hats and sports jerseys. Some even bordered on nudity, including a brave and probably cold man wearing a mankini, as made infamous in the movie "Borat."

In the Thaynes trees, hundreds gathered around a tall, steep jump. The most impressive athletes flipped and spun gracefully between heavy wipeouts.

Dan Wickes came up from Salt Lake. It wasn’t his first Clown Day, and he said it didn’t disappoint.

“Best party of the year,” Wickes said. “End of the season, sunny day every year, and you get to snowboard with your friends and dress up all weird.”

The fun's not over yet.

Park City Mountain recently announced a late closing date this year of April 23. It’s the latest closing date since 1993.

