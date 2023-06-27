HOPA redevelopment could create 200 new affordable housing units in Park City

Located along Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive, the two decades-old affordable housing developments have a total of 122 units.

A proposal by Mountainlands Community Housing Trust to completely redevelop the site would add nearly 200 units, bringing the total to 317. Those would be spread across seven buildings, with a maximum height of 38 feet, according to a staff report .

The Park City Planning Commission is scheduled to take a vote on the project nicknamed HOPA Wednesday evening. If approved, construction can begin.

If completed, all of the housing would be marked affordable for people earning at or below 80% of Summit County’s area median income, roughly $83,000 for a single person.

Mountainlands has said room will be made for existing residents to live while construction is completed in phases.

In addition to the new units, it is planning to construct a 330-space underground parking garage.

Public input on the redevelopment has been split, with proponents emphasizing the desperate need for more affordable housing in Park City.

However, Debbie Crandall, who lives across from the site on Monitor Drive, said at the last planning commission meeting that the proposed project is simply too big.

“I am for affordable housing,” Crandall said. “My problem is with the density and the height of the building. It is going to look like there is a major Nordstroms and Dillards next to me.”

Mountainlands Executive Director David Levine preemptively addressed concerns about safety at the May meeting.

“HOPA is not Cabrini Green ,” Levine said. “We will have 20% more open space for the children living in HOPA and two play areas. We will have enhanced security with cameras, where none are located today. And we are investigating the use of key fob entry for the doors on the buildings, and that means additional security.”

Levine said in-unit washers and dryers are another layer of security. He said vandalism is an issue in the current shared laundry rooms.

The meeting Wednesday begins at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.