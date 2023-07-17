Park City realtor appointed to planning commission

Shand is a local realtor with Berkshire Hathaway and has lived in Park City for more than 30 years. The planning commission has broad authority over a wide variety of proposed developments throughout town.

Major future work for the commission will include a review of Deer Valley’s plans to completely redevelop Snow Park, and potentially the city-owned land envisioned as an arts and culture district.

Before getting into real estate, Shand managed a 150-employee furniture factory in Salt Lake City. He has a background in mechanical engineering, and in an interview with the Park City Council last month, credited his career success to learning things quickly and keeping an open mind.

“I think the biggest major development in Park City during my time here is the one that didn’t happen, and that would be Treasure Mountain,” Shand said.

The city ultimately avoided development on Treasure Hill by purchasing it in a 2019 conservation deal to preserve it as open space. Shand said the prospective development there caught his attention more than any other throughout his time in Park City.

He has been involved in projects in Empire Pass and Canyons Village.

Shand told the city council he needs to learn more about the Utah Legislature’s impact on local development, but he said has a great understanding of Park City.

“My transition into the real estate business has really broadened my understanding of what goes on inside town,” Shand said. “It also has broadened my understanding of all of our different neighborhoods. I understand the economics of different neighborhoods, the price points of different homes, whether that’s material or not.”

Shand’s term on the planning commission will last through July 2027. The city council also recently reappointed Christine Van Dine to another four-year term.

Interest to serve on the planning commission during the most recent interview process was strong, with 13 people applying for the two open slots.