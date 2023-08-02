Betsy Wallace drops out of Park City Council race

In a press release sent out Wednesday morning, Betsy Wallace said she’s decided to suspend her campaign for Park City Council due to concerns about work/life balance.

Wallace recently served as the managing director of the Sundance Film Festival and is now the executive director of the nonprofit Park City Institute.

“I find my life has become significantly more unbalanced than I had anticipated," she said in the press release. “I love Park City and all it has to offer, and I will continue to remain active in town but at a much more manageable pace.”

Wallace thanked her campaign team and supporters, and said she will be returning any donations she’s received through the campaign “as soon as possible.”

She wished the remaining eight candidates good luck. There are three open seats on the Park City Council.

A Sept. 5 primary will cut the candidate list down to three.

Full statement:

After stepping down from Sundance Institute this past March, moving into the Executive Director role at Park City Institute May 1st and the start of my city council campaign at the end of May, I find my life has become significantly more unbalanced than I had anticipated. With that in mind, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for city council so I can regain some semblance of normalcy.

I love Park City and all it has to offer, and I will continue to remain active in town but at a much more manageable pace. I want to thank my wonderful campaign team, led by Jenny Dorsey, for all their hard work in getting my campaign going and keeping me focused. I also want to give a big thank you to all my supporters that I have met and spent time with over the past two months. I will be returning any donations received during my campaign as soon as possible. Finally, I want to wish the remaining city council candidates good luck with their campaigns!

Again, thank you all for your confidence and support.

Betsy Wallace