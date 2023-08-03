Ideas about the future of Bonanza Park? Now’s your chance to say something

Park City Municipal is in the midst of two major studies for the Bonanza Park and Snow Creek areas, incorporating 200 acres of prime real estate within city limits.

Two surveys are available - one for the overall Bonanza Park small area plan and another for the 5-acre site formerly known as the Arts and Culture district. The deadline to submit ideas and comments is Friday, Aug. 4.

Interim Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward says even though a plan was done for the 5-acre site in 2017, things have changed and the costs increased so the council has asked staff to go back to the community and find out what it envisions for the property the city bought for nearly $20 million.

The city also went through a planning process for the entire 200-acre Bonanza Park neighborhood back in 2012. But a plan was never adopted. With lots of re-development planned for the area, Ward says the time is now to move forward.

Park City - Bonanza Park Planning Park City is conducting two separate planning projects: a small area plan for Bonanza Park and a feasibility study for a 5-acre site within the park.

“At this point in time we have the Yarrow project on 4.5 acres that is interested in redeveloping their site,” Ward said. “We have the 11 acres of the Iron Horse area interested in redeveloping leaves submitted applications. They're going through this planning process with the community. We also have the two-acre Engine House, formerly known as Homestake, affordable master plan development, which will be moving forward. And then the five-acre site that's owned by the city. So, this neighborhood is really going to transform in the coming years. And this is a really exciting opportunity for the community to engage and help create something that the community is really proud of.”

Last month more than 200 people attended a community kick-off open house. Ward said applications for the Iron Horse and Yarrow projects are on hold until the small area plan has been completed.

Veronica Malroy is a member of the small area plan committee and says the surveys are a cooperative effort between both committees.

“Our priority is to have the community participate in taking the lead in these surveys, so we can better understand where they are, what their needs are in what's their expectation, so we can continue working towards that goal,” Malroy said. “It’s at bonanzapark.com. And it's been written in both languages, English and Spanish. And my role here is to advocate for the Hispanic community to get involved in fill out that survey and invite them to be part of this planning.”

Next week the consultants will start compiling the data from the surveys and will be publishing the results. Meanwhile, the stakeholder groups continue to meet and Ward says all of the information will be presented to the city council on Aug. 29.

“And then take those ideas back to the community and check in and see what direction would the community like to take -- that will be the next phase,” Ward said. “And then through continued community engagement, the end result will be development of a small area plan for the Bonanza Park neighborhood that will recommend what the community has envisioned but will also recommend code amendments to help shape the development that the community is envisioning for that neighborhood.”

Here's a link to the two surveys.