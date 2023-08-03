President Biden expected to visit Park City next week

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Park City Thursday, Aug. 10, according to the Deseret News .

He plans to attend a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund, the committee coordinating the president’s 2024 reelection campaign.

Kristi and John Cumming, founder of POWDR, will host the event. It’s also being organized by Nancy and Mark Gilbert, who was U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during the Obama administration.

The location of the fundraiser has not been announced. Former first lady Michelle Obama attended a 2011 fundraiser at the Gilbert’s home in The Colony. Mark Gilbert was the Democratic National Committee’s deputy national finance chair at that time.

Joe Biden was last in Park City in 2019 for a private fundraiser in Glenwild, when he was vying for the Democratic seat in the 2020 presidential election.

The 80-year-old is expected to be the Democratic nominee in next year's presidential race.