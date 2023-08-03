Summit Community Gardens and EATS celebrates summer with community events

So, just what does it mean to be “Born from Corn?”

Find out at Summit Community Gardens and EATS’ free workshops that

teach the deeper meaning of corn to the indigenous people of the Americas.

Interim Executive Director Kelly Vendetti said “Born from Corn” is a free three-part series about la milpa, an agricultural practice from Mexico where they grow corn, beans and squash, known as the “three sisters.”

In May, the gardens hosted the “Blessing of the Seeds” and on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 1-3 p.m., they will present “Food is Culture.”

“This event that's coming up is talking about the culture and the meaning of all the different things that are growing in la milpa," said Vendetti. "And there's a visiting artist from Mexico, Maruch Santiz, who will talk about the meaning of the different weeds, the different foods and how food really is culture.”

The classes will be in English and Spanish and the grand finale will be on Sept.14 with the “Blessing of the Harvest.”

Other events include “Family Night in the Garden” on Aug. 17 to kick off the school year. On Aug. 19, Jody Giddings from the Park City Hummingbird Hospital will give a fascinating glimpse into the smallest bird in the world. And the gardens’ annual fundraiser the “Farm to Fork Celebration” will be on Aug. 31 at Red Pine Lodge.

Vendetti said the Summit Community Gardens is a public space and she encouraged the community to stop by.

“I always find that looking at what all the community members plant is the most exciting part," Vendetti said. "Some people have really cool decorations and some people plant flowers, other people do pumpkins and it's just really fun to walk around.”

Unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games; sometimes there’s trouble even in paradise. Voles have taken a liking to all the leafy treats despite the staff’s best efforts to ward them off with garlic spray and traps.

“Gardening is not for the faint of heart," said Vendetti. "One of my friends has been a farmer for years, and he always says he plants twice as much because half of it's for the critters.”

Luckily, Summit Community Gardens and EATS ensures that the other human half is well-fed.