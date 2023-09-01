© 2023 KPCW

Deer Valley offers free weekend lift rides in September

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT
On the Silver Lake Express in July.
Parker Malatesta
Free Silver Lake Express lift rides will end Sept. 24.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in September, Deer Valley’s Silver Lake Express chairlift is free to the public. It's also free on Labor Day.

However, the offer does not extend to mountain bikers. Dogs aren’t allowed either.

“We’re doing this as a special treat for our local community,” Deer Valley Resort spokesperson Christine Spinkston said. “It’s a great opportunity to get up the mountain, breathe in that alpine air. It’s still so beautifully green up here, but happy to report that the leaves are starting to change for the fall. So it’s getting very colorful. Royal Street Express up at Silver Lake Lodge is open if you’re feeling peckish while sightseeing.”

The Silver Lake Express runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It takes guests from the Snow Park base up to Silver Lake, where people can access hiking trails including Ontario, Silver Lake, and the Sultan Out-and-Back.

Free lift rides will end Sept. 24.

More information can be found at deervalley.com.

Park City Deer Valley Resort
