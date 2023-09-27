Park City Leadership Class 30 roster announced

More than 100 applied; 36 were selected. Adults living or working in the greater Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County areas were encouraged to apply.

Events on the class’s year-long schedule include a city and county government orientation, a day at the Utah State Capitol, and a city tour (location to be announced). Last year’s class visited Fort Collins and Estes Park in Colorado.

Leadership Class 30 roster:

Leadership Park City

“We are pleased to congratulate members of Class 29 on their class project and graduation, and excited to welcome a very impressive Class 30,” said Myles Rademan, Leadership Park City founder and director.

Rademan is retiring at the end of class 30. He said a selection committee will pick the program’s next director early next year.

Candidates who were not selected for this year’s class are encouraged to reapply in 2024.