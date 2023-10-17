© 2023 KPCW

Mountainlands Housing Trust Executive Director resigns

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM MDT
KPCW
David Levine in KPCW studios.

The head of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is stepping down.

The board of Mountainlands has accepted the resignation of executive director David Levine.

Levine took the job at the beginning of 2023. During his short tenure, Park City granted the nonprofit approval to redevelop the Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments complexes. The project, called “HOPA,” will add nearly 200 units to Park City’s affordable housing stock when complete.

Levine told KPCW he was honored to have contributed in a small way. He called Mountainlands’ staff “tremendous and committed.”

Board of Trustees President Bob Richer said Scott Loomis, who previously served as executive director for two decades, will take over in the interim. Loomis will be assisted on a contractual basis by Amy Rowland, who is the CEO and president of the nonprofit Community Development Finance Alliance in Salt Lake City.

Richer said they will begin searching for a new executive director at the beginning of 2024.

No reason was provided for Levine’s departure.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta