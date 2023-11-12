Grand Hyatt coming soon to Deer Valley Resort

Set to open in late 2024, the luxury hotel will be the first Grand Hyatt in Utah. It is part of Deer Valley’s expansion on the east side of the mountain, along U.S. 40 overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.

In a press release Nov. 9, Hyatt Hotels Corporation said the hotel will include close to 400 guest rooms, a grand ballroom and a variety of dining options, among other amenities.

The hotel will be a 40-minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport and a short drive from downtown Park City.

Extell is the developer for the Deer Valley expansion – what used to be known as Mayflower – including the newly announced Grand Hyatt. The expansion more than doubles the resort’s skiable terrain.

Extell founder Gary Barnett said the hotel will have the only conference center in the country located in a ski destination.

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will also offer special benefits to active and former members of the military. The land is owned by Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority.

The hotel is expected to be operational for the 2024-2025 ski season.