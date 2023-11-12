© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grand Hyatt coming soon to Deer Valley Resort

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort

It’s official: a Grand Hyatt is under construction at Deer Valley Resort.

Set to open in late 2024, the luxury hotel will be the first Grand Hyatt in Utah. It is part of Deer Valley’s expansion on the east side of the mountain, along U.S. 40 overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.

In a press release Nov. 9, Hyatt Hotels Corporation said the hotel will include close to 400 guest rooms, a grand ballroom and a variety of dining options, among other amenities.

The hotel will be a 40-minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport and a short drive from downtown Park City.

Extell is the developer for the Deer Valley expansion – what used to be known as Mayflower – including the newly announced Grand Hyatt. The expansion more than doubles the resort’s skiable terrain.

Extell founder Gary Barnett said the hotel will have the only conference center in the country located in a ski destination.

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will also offer special benefits to active and former members of the military. The land is owned by Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority.

The hotel is expected to be operational for the 2024-2025 ski season.
Tags
Park City Deer Valley Resort
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content