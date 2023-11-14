Deer Valley wins best U.S. ski resort 11 years in a row

Since the awards were launched in 2013, the resort has been voted number one, this year topping 17 U.S. finalists including Alta, Park City, Snowbasin and Snowbird.

Deer Valley was recognized for its on-mountain experience, service and hospitality.

Stein Eriksen Lodge and Stein Eriksen Residences won 2023’s U.S. Best Ski Hotel and Boutique Hotel.

Ski industry professionals and the public vote online for categories including best resorts, hotels, chalets and tour operators.

For more information about World Ski Awards, visit worldskiawards.com.