Deer Valley wins best U.S. ski resort 11 years in a row

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley was recognized for its on-mountain experience, service and hospitality by ski industry professionals and the public.

The World Ski Awards has named Deer Valley Resort the United States’ best ski resort for the 11th year in a row.

Since the awards were launched in 2013, the resort has been voted number one, this year topping 17 U.S. finalists including Alta, Park City, Snowbasin and Snowbird.

Deer Valley was recognized for its on-mountain experience, service and hospitality.

Stein Eriksen Lodge and Stein Eriksen Residences won 2023’s U.S. Best Ski Hotel and Boutique Hotel.

Ski industry professionals and the public vote online for categories including best resorts, hotels, chalets and tour operators.

For more information about World Ski Awards, visit worldskiawards.com.
