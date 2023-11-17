Park City Mayor sets Dec. 5 hearing for Deer Valley proposal

The mayor has scheduled a new hearing on the Deer Valley proposal where the public is invited to give input Dec. 5.

The resort is requesting the city vacate a portion of Deer Valley Drive to build a new ski village in Snow Park, which would include a plaza with hotels and commercial space.

Under state law, a road vacation requires the city council to find “good cause” and “net tangible benefit.”

Many residents have said the resort is not meeting those thresholds with its current proposal.

Worel and city council members have been privately negotiating with Deer Valley since the summer in the hopes of returning with a deal that suits the community’s needs.

Worel reiterated at the council’s meeting Thursday that the city is focused on mitigating the traffic the development will bring, in addition to expanding transportation infrastructure and increasing affordable housing.

“While our work is still ongoing, I am optimistic that we continue to make progress,” Worel said. “I’m hopeful that we’ll have more details to share with the community by the end of the month, with the intention of really reaching a resolution on this issue before the council concludes its business for the year.”

Outside of the Dec. 5 hearing, the council is scheduled to meet two other times before the end of the year, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.