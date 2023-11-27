Young skiers wanted for Park City Ski & Snowboard Devo placement day

Placement day for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s Devo program is bright and early Saturday at Park City Mountain.

Devo Head Coach Dar Hendrickson said they plan to select at least 30 children aged 9 and 10 for the program focusing on skiing fundamentals.

Park City Ski & Snowboard Alpine Director Tommy Eckfeldt said it serves as a launching pad for many young athletes.

“We’ve seen a lot of these kids in the last several years that I’ve been program director move on to multitude of different disciplines, whether it be Park City Ski & Snowboard’s moguls team or Park City Ski & Snowboard’s big mountain or freeride programs,” Eckfeldt said. “There’s always going to be an avenue for them to continue to keep skiing and still maintaining and building that love and passion for the sport. So we’re really just looking for athletes to kind of enter and have the Devos program and our youth development programs be the gateway for their passion for skiing.”

Hendrickson said he’s looking for athletes who want to have fun and will carry their own equipment.

“I’m looking for kids who love to ski - because I think I love to ski, in fact I know I do, and just want to be out there and want to give their best,” Hendrickson said. “I preach it. Basically, show up as many days as you can, and do the best you can every day. And that sets the path for all goals in life and in ski sport.”

Placement day is free and starts at 7 a.m. Saturday on Home Run at Park City Mountain before the resort opens. Learn more and register at the Park City Ski & Snowboard website.