Park City Ski and Snowboard Town Series returns with alpine, SkiMo events

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 22, 2024 at 4:35 PM MST
Utah Olympic Park.
Parker Malatesta
Utah Olympic Park.

The annual Town Series put on by Park City Ski and Snowboard returns to Utah Olympic Park Jan. 26.

The Town Series is a four-day competition with the first races set for Friday.

The long-standing event now has two formats, a traditional downhill for alpine racers, and an uphill SkiMo format.

The club recommends intermediate-level skiers and above but Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton said everyone is welcome.

“We have all abilities, everything from Olympic gold medalists, locals, to aspiring young athletes,” Dalton said. “It’s a really fun community event. I encourage everybody to get out there. It’s a four series race. You can race individual race or sign up for all four as individual entries or teams of four.”

The other races will be Feb. 15, March 8, and April 5. Each race starts at 6 p.m. with check-in beginning at 5 p.m.

At least one female athlete per team is required to qualify for awards.

Individual alpine races are $45, with the full four-race package costing $160. SkiMo races are $5 cheaper.

The link to buy tickets or sign up to volunteer can be found here.

Race registration closes at midnight before each race.
Park City Park City Ski & Snowboard
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta