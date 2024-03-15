Local athletes take on the French Freestyle World Cup, Hall wins overall

On the men’s side, local skier Alex Hall finished first, a point ahead of Norway’s Leo Landroe. The victory gave Hall his first-ever overall title and crystal globe. Hall’s teammate Mac Forehand also made it to the finals, skiing into seventh.

For the women, Rell Harwood was the sole American to make it into the finals with fellow Parkite Jay Riccomini just missing the mark.

Harwood skied into fourth place, her best-ever finish in a World Cup, 10 and a half points behind third-place finisher Italy’s Flora Tabanelli.

Harwood, Hall and Forehand will compete in the slopestyle competition March 16. They will be joined by fellow Park City athlete Troy Podmilsak and U.S. teammates Konnor Ralph and Hunter Henderson.

All competition can be streamed on Ski and Snowboard Live.