Local athletes take on the French Freestyle World Cup, Hall wins overall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM MDT
Rell Harwood of the United States during the Freeski Slopestyle Qualification at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth on February 02, 2023 in Mammoth, California.
@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam
Rell Harwood of the United States during the Freeski Slopestyle Qualification at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth on February 02, 2023 in Mammoth, California.

Two Park City athletes made it to the big air finals in France March 15.

On the men’s side, local skier Alex Hall finished first, a point ahead of Norway’s Leo Landroe. The victory gave Hall his first-ever overall title and crystal globe. Hall’s teammate Mac Forehand also made it to the finals, skiing into seventh.

For the women, Rell Harwood was the sole American to make it into the finals with fellow Parkite Jay Riccomini just missing the mark.

Harwood skied into fourth place, her best-ever finish in a World Cup, 10 and a half points behind third-place finisher Italy’s Flora Tabanelli.

Harwood, Hall and Forehand will compete in the slopestyle competition March 16. They will be joined by fellow Park City athlete Troy Podmilsak and U.S. teammates Konnor Ralph and Hunter Henderson.

All competition can be streamed on Ski and Snowboard Live.

Park City Winter Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver