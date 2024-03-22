Olympics site plan doesn’t involve Deer Valley’s new East Village base

A site plan for a 2034 Olympics was presented to the Park City and Summit County councils during a joint meeting Friday.

It’s part of official bid documents the Salt Lake City organizing committee recently submitted to the IOC. The bid file has not been released to the public, but Friday’s meeting provided some insight into the committee’s plans.

Utah Olympic Park, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will be used as venues if the International Olympic Committee grants the 2034 Games to Salt Lake City.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton said there is no plan to utilize Deer Valley’s new East Village base along U.S. Highway 40 in Wasatch County.

“We’re still working out all of the disciplines that are going to different events, and with a ten year run up, who knows what new events are going to happen? Big mountain [skiing] is a big one, ski mountaineering is going to be held in Milan Cortina,” Hilton said. “So there’s a little bit of catering to what even the local country would like to see.”

Four-time Olympic speed skater Catherine Raney-Norman, who serves as chair of the organizing committee, spoke about their idea to establish a village for athletes’ families.

“Quite often, the athletes’ families aren’t able to attend the Games… and that's, I think, tragic,” Raney-Norman said. “So we are really trying to do something unique that’s never been done before.”

Along with athlete housing, the family village would be located on the University of Utah’s campus.

An IOC delegation will visit the venues during a site visit next month, ahead of a vote to officially award the Games in July.