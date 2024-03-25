U.S. Freeski dominates overall podiums after Swiss World Cup

The U.S. Freestyle team walked away from the season with the Freeski Nations Cup and a U.S. podium sweep.

Unfortunately, Sunday’s competition was cut short after high winds forced the cancellation of the slopestyle finals. Friday’s qualification results led U.S. and Park City trans athlete Jay Riccomini to third place on the women’s slopestyle podium.

With podium finishes in Switzerland, Colorado and Sunday’s Swiss World Cup Riccomini finished his rookie season third overall in the women’s standings.

On the men’s overall slopestyle podium Team USA swept with Alex Ferreira on top followed by Park City local Alex Hall and Mac Forehand.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldsmith said Ferreria’s overall title marked a historic season for the American.

“Alex Ferreira won the overall park and pipe globe and also the half pipe globe; he actually had the first ever unbeaten season in halfpipe, which was amazing.”

Hall also secured a Crystal Globe for big air competition last week and second place in the men’s overall World Cup park and pipe standings.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Freeski Team swept the overall men’s park and pipe standings.