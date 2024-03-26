© 2024 KPCW

Local athletes bring back hardware from U.S. Nationals

KPCW
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:28 PM MDT
Jaelin Kauf during the United Airlines Waterville Freestyle Cup moguls at Waterville Valley Resort on January 26, 2024 in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.
Dustin Satloff
/
@usskiteam
Jaelin Kauf during the United Airlines Waterville Freestyle Cup moguls at Waterville Valley Resort on January 26, 2024 in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

Utah athletes swept the 2024 U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championships at Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Wasatch Freestyle’s Ryan Tam took first in individual moguls, followed by U.S. Ski Team and Park City athletes Nick Page and Charlie Mickel.

U.S. Ski Team’s Jaelin Kauf led the women, followed by teammates Kasey Hogg and Tess Johnson.

Kauf claimed her seventh National Championship finishing atop the duals podium.

Lemley took second and Park City’s Alli Macuga came in third.

On the men’s side, Mickel placed first in duals with Wasatch Freestyle’s Gavin Tobey in second and Park City Ski and Snowboard’s Jackson Crockett in third.
Tags
Park City Winter Sports