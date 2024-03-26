Local athletes bring back hardware from U.S. Nationals

Wasatch Freestyle’s Ryan Tam took first in individual moguls, followed by U.S. Ski Team and Park City athletes Nick Page and Charlie Mickel.

U.S. Ski Team’s Jaelin Kauf led the women, followed by teammates Kasey Hogg and Tess Johnson.

Kauf claimed her seventh National Championship finishing atop the duals podium.

Lemley took second and Park City’s Alli Macuga came in third.

On the men’s side, Mickel placed first in duals with Wasatch Freestyle’s Gavin Tobey in second and Park City Ski and Snowboard’s Jackson Crockett in third.