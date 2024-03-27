New Mountainlands director named as Park City approaches affordable housing goal

In 2016 the Park City Council set a lofty goal: build 800 new affordable housing units by 2026.

Park City Housing Development Manager Jason Glidden has played a key role in working to reach that target.

“Right now, I think we’re at 692 that have been either constructed or approved,” Glidden said.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust announced Monday Glidden will take the lead as executive director in May.

Mountainlands board chair Bob Richer said a number of people from across the state applied for the position.

“Jason stood out because of his local knowledge, his involvement in affordable housing in our community for the last seven-plus years,” Richer said. “A lot of our board members had worked with Jason, and he’s very well known in the community - respected, liked, and I think it’s a perfect fit.”

Glidden said he’s looking forward to expanding his focus across the Wasatch Back.

“My work has been really directed within city limits,” he said. “This will give me an opportunity to really go out now into Summit County and Wasatch County, to look for other housing opportunities.”

Glidden will now be in charge of spearheading the HOPA project or the Holiday Village and Parkside apartments.

Mountainlands got approval from the Park City Planning Commission last year to redevelop the property along Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive.

Richer said the nonprofit is working to secure low income housing tax credits with the goal of breaking ground in 2025.

“We are hopefully moving forward in the month of May with the city council for some help and partnership with some fee waivers and perhaps some other things,” he said.

Glidden’s first day at Mountainlands is May 6.