Park City athletes stack up Red Bull Cascade podium

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:35 PM MDT
Winners take a group photo on the podium at Red Bull Cascade at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, United States on March 30, 2024. // Kyle Lieberman / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202403310070 // Usage for editorial use only //
Kyle Lieberman
/
www.redbullmediahouse.com
Winners take a group photo on the podium at Red Bull Cascade at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, United States on March 30, 2024.

The top freeski athletes descended on Solitude in search of a spot on the Red Bull Cascade podium over the weekend.

Four Park City athletes and Winter Sports School alumnus reached the podium after team competition on a course designed to test every style of freeskiing.

Colby Stevenson and Rell Harwood finished first. Jay Riccomini secured second and Marin Hamill was third.

The Red Bull Cascade competition was created by freeski legend Bobby Brown who wanted to bring all-mountain and terrain park features together into one course.

Runs are judged on creativity, speed, features the skier executes, difficulty and energy.
Park City Winter Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver