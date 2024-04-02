Park City athletes stack up Red Bull Cascade podium

Four Park City athletes and Winter Sports School alumnus reached the podium after team competition on a course designed to test every style of freeskiing.

Colby Stevenson and Rell Harwood finished first. Jay Riccomini secured second and Marin Hamill was third.

The Red Bull Cascade competition was created by freeski legend Bobby Brown who wanted to bring all-mountain and terrain park features together into one course.

Runs are judged on creativity, speed, features the skier executes, difficulty and energy.