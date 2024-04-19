© 2024 KPCW

Celebrate Earth Day with Recycle Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 19, 2024 at 12:23 PM MDT
This May 18, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. (NASA via AP)
sawitreelyaon - stock.adobe.com
/
641080729
Recycle Utah saw a decrease of more than 5% in materials it received to be recycled in 2023.

Monday, April 22 is Earth Day and Recycle Utah is celebrating with a party at Offset Bier Co. on Iron Horse Dr. from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event is a partnership with Recycle Utah and Green Business Program member, Twisted Fern, and will include a silent auction featuring local businesses, food and drinks.

Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the 21 and over fundraiser helps the nonprofit fund its education programs.

“Typically for us we see about 5,000 elementary students every year. And I think this is gonna be the year we're gonna bump it up a little bit. We've been a little more active in eastern Summit County. It's great to get over there and get them some of our stuff.”

Through the education program, Recycle Utah is able to visit elementary schools in Summit County and teach students about basic recycling, natural resources, water and energy conservation, alternative energy and more.

All curriculum is designed to meet the Utah Core Curriculum Standards.

Tickets are still available for Recycle Utah’s Earth Day celebration, sales will close Monday at noon.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Also next week, Recycle Utah will host its Hazardous Waste Day Saturday, April 27 in the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver