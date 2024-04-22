Rocky Mountain Power details major Park City project at open house Tuesday
Rocky Mountain Power is hosting an open house at the Park City Library Tuesday to discuss an upcoming construction project.
Starting in October, crews will replace the transmission line that runs from the substation in Bonanza Park to Empire Pass.
The project is anticipated to last two years. Learn more here.
Tuesday’s open house is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Power will answer questions and details the impacts residents can expect during construction.