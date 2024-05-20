© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City Park courts to adopt even/odd approach for morning racket sports

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 20, 2024 at 1:07 PM MDT
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
/
AP
Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too.

Park City’s recreation department is stepping in to manage court time at City Park this summer.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said they’ve historically had a hands-off approach towards the three tennis courts located next to the City Park field.

“Like a lot of communities, if you come and the courts are being used, you need to wait an hour and then the person that’s on there needs to give up that court to you,” Fisher said. “What we found is that the pickleball players are coming in the morning on certain days, really through the pickleball club, and they’ve been great to work with and they said ‘we’ll give up a court if a tennis player comes.’ But it’s very intimidating I think for a tennis player to ask 40, 50 pickleball players to give up a court.”

To make things easier, Fisher said the city is adopting a new rule starting in June to manage the court from 8 a.m. to noon. On even calendar days, the morning court time will be for tennis players. On odd days, it’s designated for pickleball.

The courts will remain unregulated after noon each day.

Last week the Park City Council expressed support for finding a private sector partner to build a new pickleball facility, in an effort to create more places to play the rapidly growing sport.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta