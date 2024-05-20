City Park courts to adopt even/odd approach for morning racket sports

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said they’ve historically had a hands-off approach towards the three tennis courts located next to the City Park field.

“Like a lot of communities, if you come and the courts are being used, you need to wait an hour and then the person that’s on there needs to give up that court to you,” Fisher said. “What we found is that the pickleball players are coming in the morning on certain days, really through the pickleball club, and they’ve been great to work with and they said ‘we’ll give up a court if a tennis player comes.’ But it’s very intimidating I think for a tennis player to ask 40, 50 pickleball players to give up a court.”

To make things easier, Fisher said the city is adopting a new rule starting in June to manage the court from 8 a.m. to noon. On even calendar days, the morning court time will be for tennis players. On odd days, it’s designated for pickleball.

The courts will remain unregulated after noon each day.

Last week the Park City Council expressed support for finding a private sector partner to build a new pickleball facility, in an effort to create more places to play the rapidly growing sport.