PCHS Memorial Day 5k to remember fallen heroes

The 5 kilometer fun run will begin at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building next to Park City High School and will meander through the Park Meadows neighborhood.

National Honor Society boardmember Chase Noteware explains the run is meant to support Park City’s veterans and fallen service members in the community.

“At the track at the high school, we have a series of pictures of people who have passed in our community and whose families have decided to honor their loved ones with a photo, a quote and their date of birth and date of death.”

Last year there were around 100 photos honoring service members. Noteware says this year they have added six more.

She says the Memorial Day 5k is also an opportunity for the Park City High School NHS chapter to raise money for the Veterans of America program and the high school’s service trips.

“We send kids, not just our high school, but other high schools as well to Bali to help make homes for children and build schools. We also advocate for their coral reefs, I think we have done that in years past as well.”

The group hopes to raise $40,000 this year; an increase from last year's $35,000.

The public is encouraged to sign up and run. There is no entry fee required for the Memorial Day 5k.

The race begins at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25.