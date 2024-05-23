What to do, what is open Memorial Day

The Park City High School National Honors Society will host its annual Memorial Day 5k run Saturday.

The event starts at 7 a.m. near the high school and meanders through the Park Meadows Neighborhood.

On Memorial Day, join the Park City American Legion Post 14 at 10 a.m. to honor those who have died in service.

The Park City Cemetery gathering will feature music from Park City High School Band Director Chris Taylor, the women’s acapella ensemble the Treblemakers, Summit County Sheriff's Honor Guard and Mounted Patrol, and more.

In Wasatch County, many will climb Memorial Hill in Midway for the annual Murph or Meander event starting at 6 a.m.

Participants of both events will receive a special commemorative badge.

The event is free and drinks and snacks will be provided.

And if you are looking to stock up at the liquor store, Saturday May 25 is the final day before the stores close for the holiday weekend.

U.S. Post Offices are also closed and UPS pickup and deliveries will be postponed to Tuesday.

City and county government offices in the Wasatch Back will be closed Monday, May 27 as will area Department of Motor Vehicle locations.

Park City, Summit and Wasatch county libraries will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

In Summit County, Republic Services will pick up trash on Monday.

Wasatch County trash pickup will be delayed until Tuesday.