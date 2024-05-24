Park City to establish 15 mph speed limit on pathways

The decision by the city council was unanimous and follows a survey of area residents that found strong support for designated speed limits on pathways.

Sue Rosenberg, who lives along the Rail Trail, gave public comment at Thursday’s meeting.

“We’re in favor of a 15 mph speed limit for bikes and e-bikes, because bikes are as much of a problem on the Rail Trail as e-bikes are,” Rosenberg said. “Especially on the downhill section from Bonanza to Richardson Flat Road… we see bikes just zooming down there.”

According to a staff report, data collected in summer 2023 of over 5,000 Rail Trail users found a majority of cyclists stay below 15 mph. However, 25% traveled between 16 to 25 mph.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the new speed limit isn’t about handing out tickets.

“I think that we’re going to start with just a lot of increased signage, making people aware that there is a speed limit, then we’ll take it from there,” Worel said. “Education is going to be a big part of how we go forward with this.”

The city council also directed staff to look into potential regulations to encourage minors to wear helmets.

It’s expected to take one to two months to install the new speed limit signage.