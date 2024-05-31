Kings Crown to get retaining wall following 2023 landslide

The Kings Crown development is located off Lowell Avenue near the Park City Mountain base.

A landslide about half the length of a football field occurred in between the neighborhood and the Marriott Mountainside hotel in April 2023, after a winter marked by historic snow levels.

Kings Crown developer Rory Murphy said it’s a blessing no one was hurt.

“It’s property and it’s aggravation, it’s time, it’s a lot of money, but nobody got hurt, and fundamentally to me is the best thing,” Murphy said.

A Utah Geological Survey investigation in 2023 found snowmelt was the main cause of the slide.

Murphy said the slide impacted Kings Crown property, along with land owned by Vail Resorts and Marriott. Three rooms on the hotel's first floor have been closed out of an abundance of caution, he said.

“This is what the geotechnical engineers have shared with us… that the worst that could happen has happened. It doesn’t mean the entire hillside is perfectly stable and we don’t need to do anything, that’s far from it. But we haven’t seen any additional sliding or anything like that, despite a pretty heavy late winter snow load.”

Utah Geological Survey Senior Geologist Ben Erickson told KPCW his department is not aware of any additional land movement in the area.

While it didn’t draw a direct connection, Erickson said the UGS investigation did not rule out that nearby development could have contributed to the slide.

Kings Crown has submitted an application with Park City Municipal to rebuild some water lines and construct a new retaining wall to stop any future erosion.

Murphy said the project will likely take three to four weeks to complete once approved.