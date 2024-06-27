Park City officials like revisions for DoubleTree property, but height questions remain

The owner of the DoubleTree wants to replace the existing hotel with five new buildings that would include affordable housing and condos along with space for offices, retail and a rooftop bar and grill.

At previous meetings the planning commission has criticized the project’s height, which initially stretched to 60 feet. Under the revised plan presented Wednesday, building heights max out at 45 feet. That’s still 10 feet higher than current zoning allows.

Commissioners expressed concerns about allowing an exception for development in the 100-foot frontage protection zone, which is a setback designed to preserve view corridors and provide a landscape buffer between development and nearby roads.

Commissioner Christine Van Dine said she was specifically worried about the 45 foot height along Kearns Blvd.

“While I don’t want to continue to mirror everything in Park City with old architecture, I do struggle with the look of this and that 45 feet being on that front corner,” Van Dine said.

The developers argue that granting the height exception will allow them to build a denser project that yields 38% of the site as public open space with increased bike and pedestrian connections.

“We’ve designed in a 12-foot wide multi-use path, enhanced access at the intersection of Kearns and Park Avenue,” lead architect Craig Elliott said. “We’ve wrapped the path along Park Avenue and we have the opportunity and created the location for a better access from the transit center.”

During public comment longtime Park City resident Marion Crosby offered support for the project.

“I’m here tonight because I feel the benefits of this proposed development far outweigh the proposed increase in height,” Crosby said. “I want to commend the applicant for submitting a well thought-out design and site plan and for taking into consideration the major elements or the project’s location and the symbolic importance that will have through the years as a landmark in our city.”

Commissioners and other members of the public also praised the development’s potential benefits.

No vote was taken Wednesday. The project will be back on the commission’s agenda on August 28.