Park City Chamber Music Festival opens 41st season

Founded in 1983 as the Park City International Music Festival, it was later called the Beethoven Festival. Now the name reflects simply what it is: the Park City Chamber Music Festival. On Saturday, the organization will hold the first of 18 concerts planned for the summer, which includes an in-home salon concert.

Festival director Russell Harlow said this season’s lineup features a mix of classical masterpieces and contemporary compositions performed by an impressive roster of artists.

The music begins Sat. evening, July 13 at 7:30 at Park City Community Church. It features the Amadeus Trio, with Harlow joining on clarinet. They’ll play the music of Joaquín Turina, Felix Mendelssohn and a more contemporary composer Paul Hindemith who wrote his Quartet for Clarinet, Violin, Cello and Piano in 1938.

A lot of people who know classical music are a little afraid of Paul Hindemith because he's going to be very, very serious,” Harlow explained. “But this is such a beautiful work, written at the time just before the Second World War, when tensions in Germany of course were pretty strong and his wife was Jewish. He had to leave the country. But he wrote this piece in 1938. Anyway, it's a wonderful work for piano trio and clarinet.”

Renowned for its intimate performances and world-class musicians, the festival’s schedule continues this summer through Aug. 18.

A highlight of the season is an Aug. 17 salon concert at a private home featuring food, wine and music.

Seven free concerts on Monday night are also scheduled at City Park starting July 15 through Aug. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Park City Chamber Music Festival are available now, with options for individual concerts and season passes. For more information and a complete schedule of events