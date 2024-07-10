© 2024 KPCW

Park City cuts ribbon on new Fresh Market bus stops

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:57 PM MDT
The bus stops are across the street from one another in front of the Fresh Market grocery store.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The fresh bus stops have improved ADA accessibility and display bus arrival times.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and city councilmembers cut the ribbon on the bus stops Tuesday afternoon.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel addresses city officials and members of the public, as well as state-level and construction partners July 9. The ribbon-cutting featured a gelato truck and transit-oriented swag.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

They’re some of the city’s most visible stops, and the city’s most trafficked, City Engineer John Robertson said.

“This first started out with a 2018 analysis of all of our bus stops, looking for ADA compliance issues, access issues,” Robertson said, “just trying to improve our entire system.”

So in addition to larger shelters, gear racks and new information screens, the bus stops have expanded sidewalks and curb cuts.

Construction took about a year, in part because the city found old electrical infrastructure beneath the sidewalk that was more complicated to remove than anticipated. But now the bus stops have fiber optic connections which transmit bus arrival time information.

Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

The infrastructure costs contributed to the overall price tag of $1 million for each Fresh Market bus stop.

Park City covered the initial planning costs, but the construction itself was funded by Summit County sales taxes and a grant from the COVID-era CARES act, which state transit officials awarded Park City last year.

The Fresh Market stops are busy with commuters and recreationists year-round.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Fresh Market stops are busy with commuters and recreationists year-round.

The grant was over $7 million, and it will help fund additional improvements to more than 70 bus stops around Park City in the coming years.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
