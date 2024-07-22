Egyptian Theatre not on venue list for 2025 Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival has released the initial details for the 2025 edition starting Jan. 23 in Park City and Salt Lake City.

Festival screening venues in Park City include the Eccles Center, the recently shuttered Holiday Village Cinemas, The Ray and the new Megaplex Theatres under renovation in Kimball Junction.

One key omission is Main Street’s Egyptian Theatre, which served as Sundance’s home when the festival moved to Park City in 1981. The iconic venue has hosted January screenings at every festival since.

Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez says the venue plan is a work in progress.

“We would love to be at the Egyptian. It’s an important venue for us. It’s an iconic venue, of course,” Hernandez said. “We would love for the folks at the Egyptian to come to the table and negotiate with us to make sure that the festival is back at the Egyptian once again this year.”

Egyptian Theatre Executive Director Randy Barton says the venue is negotiating a one-year renewal with Sundance for the 2025 festival.

Barton said it’s taking longer to reach an agreement this time because of a change in contract terms. He said Sundance’s proposal would cut tickets for the nonprofit’s Pharaoh Club by half. Pharaoh members support the Egyptian’s year-round operations through annual donations.

Barton said the Egyptian won’t finalize 2026 plans until the festival makes a final decision on its future home.

Sundance will be in Park City through 2026. The nonprofit said financial constraints and a rapidly-changing entertainment industry have forced it to explore potential new locations.

Sundance will use the Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center as screening venues in Salt Lake City in January. The film festival will also continue to offer screenings online. The digital festival runs for four days beginning Thursday, Jan. 30.

More information about the 2025 festival can be found at sundance.org.