Utah Olympics official wants to bring sports exhibition concept to 2034 Games

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton is playing a key role in establishing a new organizing committee to prepare for the 2034 Games.

During a panel discussion at the Park City Rotary Club Tuesday, Hilton said he wants to replicate a concept he saw at the 2024 Paris Games – using Olympic venues for local sport exhibitions.

“They had given a ticket to every local citizen to be able to come out and see kids in the community performing at the Olympic venue in skateboard, and they didn’t care that it wasn’t the Olympic event,” Hilton said. “They were at this Olympic venue and seeing this. So I was like, ‘Oh my god, we gotta do this for slopestyle, big air competition downtown Salt Lake.’”

Hilton said the spotlight of the 2034 Games could bring more sporting events to local venues in the years before. He said he was also impressed with watch parties and other events that Paris organizers put on in nearby communities that weren’t hosting official competitions.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel, who also visited Paris, said the French’s creativity with venues stood out to her.

“We have some venues that weren’t available to us in 2002,” Worel said. “We are going to have Bonanza Park built… as well as both of our resorts that are here in town are going to have beautiful base areas. So I think the creativity and the possibilities for us going forward are immense.”

Hilton said the new organizing committee, made up of elected officials and bid organizers, will convene this fall. He said the group’s focus will be on early preparations and community engagement.