Utah governor: leaving Park City ‘would hurt Sundance’

During his monthly news conference at the Utah Capitol Thursday, Gov. Cox said he has worked alongside Park City and Salt Lake City officials who are making the pitch for Sundance to stay after its existing contract expires in 2027.

“My pitch to them was that Sundance and Utah are connected in ways that would devastate both of us, I think, to have that separation happen,” Cox said. “We’re very fortunate to have that economic piece, that cultural piece here in the state of Utah.”

Leaders of the film festival announced earlier this year that they’re considering a new ten-year home for the event starting in 2027. The finalists are now down to three sites: a dual bid of Park City and Salt Lake City; Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio. Sundance officials have cited financial troubles and accessibility concerns as reasons to recreate the annual event.

“People love to come here and I think it would be a huge mistake,” the governor said. “I think it would hurt Sundance to leave this state and to leave the place where their identity is so much a part of the fabric of our state. And so I'm optimistic.”

Outside of ski slopes, national parks and the Utah Jazz, Cox said when he travels the world Sundance is often a topic of conversation.

“I think the plan that has been put forward to incorporate Salt Lake City as part of the host city for Sundance, again keeping the tie to Park City which is so important, and keeping the tie to Sundance, Robert Redford’s home for so many years, is critical to the future of that enterprise and that institution,” Cox said. “For the past 40 years this has been home and we look forward to hosting Sundance for the next 40 years.”

Sundance has said it plans to make a decision about a potential relocation after the January festival next year.