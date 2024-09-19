© 2024 KPCW

Utah governor: leaving Park City ‘would hurt Sundance’

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:15 PM MDT
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor are urging the State Board of Education to take action against a conservative board member whose social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player incited a tirade of threats against the girl.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Gov. Spencer Cox is playing a central role in efforts to keep the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Cox is confident the event will stay in its 40-year home.

During his monthly news conference at the Utah Capitol Thursday, Gov. Cox said he has worked alongside Park City and Salt Lake City officials who are making the pitch for Sundance to stay after its existing contract expires in 2027.

“My pitch to them was that Sundance and Utah are connected in ways that would devastate both of us, I think, to have that separation happen,” Cox said. “We’re very fortunate to have that economic piece, that cultural piece here in the state of Utah.”

Leaders of the film festival announced earlier this year that they’re considering a new ten-year home for the event starting in 2027. The finalists are now down to three sites: a dual bid of Park City and Salt Lake City; Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio. Sundance officials have cited financial troubles and accessibility concerns as reasons to recreate the annual event.

“People love to come here and I think it would be a huge mistake,” the governor said. “I think it would hurt Sundance to leave this state and to leave the place where their identity is so much a part of the fabric of our state. And so I'm optimistic.”

Outside of ski slopes, national parks and the Utah Jazz, Cox said when he travels the world Sundance is often a topic of conversation.

“I think the plan that has been put forward to incorporate Salt Lake City as part of the host city for Sundance, again keeping the tie to Park City which is so important, and keeping the tie to Sundance, Robert Redford’s home for so many years, is critical to the future of that enterprise and that institution,” Cox said. “For the past 40 years this has been home and we look forward to hosting Sundance for the next 40 years.”

Sundance has said it plans to make a decision about a potential relocation after the January festival next year.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta