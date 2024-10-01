© 2024 KPCW

Tickets on sale for Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:32 PM MDT
The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap will be held Nov. 3-5, 2023 at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse
Iakov Filimonov/JackF
/
stock.adobe.com
The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap will be held Nov. 1-5, 2024, at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

Tickets for Park City Ski and Snowboard’s 52nd Annual Ski Swap at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse are now on sale.

The swap runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 and is one of the team’s largest fundraisers to bring year-round ski and snowboard programs to young athletes in Park City.

Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of new and used ski and snowboard gear. None of the equipment donated to the swap can be more than five years old.

Tickets range from $15 to $5 depending on the day and entry is free Saturday with a canned food donation for the Christian Center.

Equipment donation locations include JANS, and Cole Sport on Park Avenue or the Skullcandy Offices at Kimball Junction. Donations will be accepted Oct. 28 through 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The team accepts skis and snowboards with or without bindings, ski and snowboard boots, Nordic skis and boots, ski poles and clean, new or gently used winter apparel.

The swap does not accept used gloves, mittens hats, goggles or helmets.
