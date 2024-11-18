© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Mountain ski patrol union calls contract proposal ‘extremely disappointing’

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 18, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
Park City Mountain ski patrol
Park City Mountain
The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association represents ski patrollers and mountain safety staff at Park City Mountain and Canyons Village.

Park City Mountain opens for the season Friday without an employment contract with the over 200 ski patrol and mountain safety staff at the resort.

The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association said resort management’s recent response to its initial wage proposal was “extremely disappointing.”

The new figures proposed have not been released. In the previous union contract, beginner ski patrollers earned $21 per hour. That contract expired in April but the union will continue to follow that agreement until a new deal is reached.

The two parties hope to reach an agreement in bargaining sessions at the beginning of the week, days before opening day Nov. 22.

The union’s business manager previously told KPCW its top concern is wage compression, meaning long-time patrollers don’t receive pay that reflects their tenure with the company.

Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said the resort is committed to reaching an agreement.

“We are in active conversations with them,” Walsh said. “I have the utmost respect for our ski patrol team, for everybody who chooses to work at Park City Mountain, and I have been very pleased with the tone and the tenor of the dialogue that we’ve had and we’ll continue to work toward an agreement that works for everybody.”

During the last round of negotiations in 2022, the union voted to strike amid challenges reaching an agreement. A walkout was averted after the sides reached a deal in their 50th bargaining session.

Union representatives have said a strike remains a last-resort option.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta