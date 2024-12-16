Sundance releases 2025 festival schedule, short film program

There are 57 short films in Sundance’s 2025 program, selected from over 11,000 submissions.

The films will screen as part of eight curated programs that include fiction, nonfiction and animated titles from the U.S. and abroad.

Many established filmmakers got their starts in the Sundance short film program, including Damien Chazelle, Taika Waititi, and Jay and Mark Duplass.

Utahn Robert Machoian served as director, producer and cinematographer for the documentary short “The Long Valley,” which focuses on agricultural workers in California's Salinas Valley.

Machoian also wrote “Omaha,” which is a feature drama shot in and around Salt Lake City premiering in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2025 festival.

Along with the short-film program, on Monday Sundance also released the schedule for the 2025 festival, showing when and where each film will be screening.

More information about the film program can be found here.