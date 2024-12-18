© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2025 Sundance Film Festival announces screening locations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:08 PM MST
Sundance Institute
Some screenings at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival will be held at the Egyptian Theater in Park City.

The lineup for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival has been released and with it the screening locations in Park City and Salt Lake City.

In Summit County, screenings will be spread across six sites in Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Locations include Redstone Cinemas, Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, The Ray Theatre, Library Center Theatre and the Egyptian Theatre. Prospector Theatre won’t be used to screen films for the 2025 festival, as it was in previous years.

In Salt Lake, moviegoers can see films at the Rose Wagner Center and Broadway Centre Cinemas.

The festival’s footprint is also reduced in Salt Lake. Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway won’t show Sundance screenings this time.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 with a selection of titles available online Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Ticket packages are available now. Single tickets and shorts packages go on sale Jan. 16.

A link to the 2025 festival schedule can be found here.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Related Content