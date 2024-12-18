2025 Sundance Film Festival announces screening locations

In Summit County, screenings will be spread across six sites in Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Locations include Redstone Cinemas, Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, The Ray Theatre, Library Center Theatre and the Egyptian Theatre. Prospector Theatre won’t be used to screen films for the 2025 festival, as it was in previous years.

In Salt Lake, moviegoers can see films at the Rose Wagner Center and Broadway Centre Cinemas.

The festival’s footprint is also reduced in Salt Lake. Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway won’t show Sundance screenings this time.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 with a selection of titles available online Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Ticket packages are available now. Single tickets and shorts packages go on sale Jan. 16.

A link to the 2025 festival schedule can be found here.