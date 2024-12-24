UAC to offer free batteries for beacons

Backcountry users can bring their avalanche safety beacon into a participating ski shop between Dec. 26 and Feb. 1, 2025, to receive free, new batteries.

There are four stores participating in the Wasatch Back.

Park City residents can visit White Pine Touring on Bonanza Drive or the Backcountry store in Redstone.

In Heber, the Karl Malone Polaris dealer will be giving away free batteries along with Weller Recreation in Huntsville.

Those who receive batteries and fill out a survey will be entered into a drawing for avalanche rescue gear including a ski backpack.

Winners will be drawn on Feb. 1.