UAC to offer free batteries for beacons

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 24, 2024 at 3:10 PM MST
In this Jan. 4, 2013 photo, Students using avalanche scanners look for a target during an avalanche safety course held on Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. Where backcountry safety education once stressed the mechanics of avalanches and snow science, training courses now incorporate a focus on human factors such as how to make better decisions, manage group dynamics and speak up should danger arise.

The Utah Avalanche Center and Uinta Brewing are providing free batteries for safety beacons so that everyone headed into the backcountry is prepared this season.

Backcountry users can bring their avalanche safety beacon into a participating ski shop between Dec. 26 and Feb. 1, 2025, to receive free, new batteries.

There are four stores participating in the Wasatch Back.

Park City residents can visit White Pine Touring on Bonanza Drive or the Backcountry store in Redstone.

In Heber, the Karl Malone Polaris dealer will be giving away free batteries along with Weller Recreation in Huntsville.

Those who receive batteries and fill out a survey will be entered into a drawing for avalanche rescue gear including a ski backpack.

Winners will be drawn on Feb. 1.
